Naseby asked to urgently conserve water

The Central Otago District Council has asked residents of Naseby to urgently conserve water to avoid a boil water notice. It says the source water for the treatment plant is very dirty after recent heavy rain, meaning it cannot make enough clean water. Photo: Central Otago District Council Facebook page

The Central Otago District Council is asking people in the small town of Naseby to urgently conserve water.

It said high water usage on Friday night had impacted water storage and asked people to ensure all unnecessary water usage was reduced, including turning off irrigation systems.

If water was not conserved, a boil water notice might be put in place, it said.

Omakau is also currently under a conserve water notice, the council said.