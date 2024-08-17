New territory for travelling pony club

New Zealand Pony Club coach Tui Willson, of Cromwell, congratulates Georgia Lewis, riding Blue Cat, after her clear round at the Asia Pacific Cup in China. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They went through Guangzhou and Fuzhou when they got there, so, the New Zealand Pony Club team did not go to China just for the ride.

Cromwell club head coach Tui Willson was asked by New Zealand’s national organisation to take a team of four riders to compete in the Asia Pacific Cup in China last month.

She and the riders from Auckland, Northland and Canterbury, were chosen for their pony club achievements, and they meant business.

Mrs Willson said she was thrilled to be selected as the team’s coach and the two-week trip was a real adventure.

But she said competing in a pony club event in China was new territory for even experienced members.

Two horses were supplied to the four-member New Zealand team, but the horses were much more docile than the Kiwi riders were used to.

"That meant there was work to be done to make them more attentive for the competition and after a few days of attention they were snuggling up to the girls and much more engaged," she said.

In the end, the New Zealand team finished second behind the team from China and ahead of the Australian contingent, who were second to China last year, Mrs Willson said.

But competing was only part of it. Cultural exchange and understanding were a bigger part of the trip.

They went through Guangzhou and Fuzhou, where they visited the Sanfangqixiang Ancient District and the Yantai Mountain area, with cultural activities at Hualun Middle School, where the local pupils eagerly joined in riding and safety sessions.

She said other things they took for granted were also new to the Kiwis.

Pet ownership had only been allowed in China for a short time and horse riding for pleasure was also relatively new, although highly desirable.

Mrs Willson said it was a status symbol for a businessman to have a rosette from showjumping on his office wall.

The equestrian centres they visited had cute names such as "Sunshine, Happy Pony and the one we competed at was called the Dinky Equestrian Centre".

It was still being built while they were there and the construction added unusual challenges to the group trying to prepare for competition.

Everyone they met in China was keen to learn how to improve their skills around horses and pony club was a great way to do that, Mrs Willson said.