Omakau bridge closes after flooding damage

Omakau bridge has been closed by the Central Otago District Council until further notice after one of the abutments was damaged by flooding earlier this month.

In a statement this afternoon, a council spokeswoman said vehicles using the bridge were causing further damage and the bridge would be closed until further notice.

Council contractors will begin assessing the damage on Monday and further updates on the length of the closure will follow early next week.

Detours are available -

Light vehicles: Ophir Bridge via Swindon Street / Ophir Bridge Road.

Heavy/long vehicles: Via SH85, as the Ophir Bridge is unsuitable for heavy traffic and long vehicles. The bridge has a 5 tonne axle weight limit.