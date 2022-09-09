One person injured in Cromwell chemical spill

Fire and Emergency NZ has confirmed a person was injured during a mercury spill incident in Cromwell yesterday.

A Fenz spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times it did not provide any medical assistance during the mercury contamination incident.

"Any questions about injuries and medical treatment will need to be directed to the individual," the spokeswoman said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a potentially hazardous substance yesterday about 12.30pm.

Otago Area Assistant Commander Craig Geddes said yesterday volunteer crews from Cromwell set up a cordon and ventilated the residential property where the mercury was found.

A hazardous materials unit was being deployed from Dunedin today to assess the spillage and remove the contaminated material safely.

There was no risk to the public, Geddes said.

Fenz national hazardous substances advisor, Dr Trudy Geoghegan, said the main risk from a mercury spill was the vapour, but it can also be absorbed through the skin.

The circumstances of the spill is still under investigation.

St John confirmed they did not respond to the incident.

