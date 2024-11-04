Monday, 4 November 2024

Police call for more info after Roxburgh burglary arrest

    Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed a man acting suspiciously around vehicles in the Roxburgh area on Sunday.

    A police spokesperson said a man was arrested following a burglary at a commercial premises on Teviot St, Roxburgh just before midday.

    He was found to be in possession of a quantity of coins, and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a man interfering with vehicles or acting suspiciously on Sunday morning around Teviot St and the surrounding areas.

    • Police 105. Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111. Reference number 241102/4429.