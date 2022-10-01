Police have mixed verdict on festival drivers

Police had a mixed verdict on its operations around Alexandra Blossom Festival last weekend.

Over the three days of the festival, from September 23-25, police checked more than 1200 drivers and it was pleased to find most drivers were keeping safe.

Checkpoints were set up in Ettrick and Cromwell during the period, and there was increased police presence on the roads.

Generally those stopped were found to be complying with the law.

However, it was disappointing to find the message about road safety was still not getting through, Southern District road policing manager Inspector James Ure said.

"Thirty offences were detected and ticketed in the three-day period, including four occasions in which drivers were dangerously impaired by alcohol, returning evidential breath alcohol tests in excess of the legal limit.

"While that number might not seem so high out of 1200 vehicles, that’s 30 cases where safety has been compromised, and someone’s life potentially put at risk.

"We are asking you again — please, buckle up, put down the mobile phone, slow down; and if you’ve been drinking, using drugs, or you’re excessively tired, please don’t get behind the wheel.

"It might save your life."