Ranfurly pool to reopen for summer

    The Ranfurly pool officially opens on December 15.

    The pool will in fact be open the weekend before to accommodate staff training and crew availability, and will then close for the next four days to complete training, CODC aquatics manager Carly Getson said.

    "The official opening on December 15 is later than normal because of the challenges of staff recruitment and the length of time required for police vetting, 20 days in this case.

    "Our staff who will play a pivotal role in providing the required lifeguard qualification to work at the pool, are available to start training on December 1. We’re really looking forward to opening again for the summer season."

     

