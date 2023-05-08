Rubbish start to week as Cromwell garbage truck tips

A truck driver had a rubbish start to the week when his truck tipped over at a Cromwell roundabout spilling garbage.

Police said they were advised at 10.25am that a rubbish truck had rolled at the intersection of Barry Avenue and State Highway 8B.

The road was blocked and traffic management had been put in place.

The driver appeared to have suffered minor to moderate injuries only, the spokesperson said.

State Highway 8B between Barry Avenue and SH6 was still closed at 2.30pm.