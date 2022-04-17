Sunday, 17 April 2022

Safety concerns after road works signs stolen

    A spate of sign thefts from road works in Cromwell has police concerned it is putting road users at risk.

    Police said over the last few weeks signs including directional signs and electronic speed-monitoring signs had been taken from Shortcut Rd and a detour at State Highway 8/State Highway 6.

    Police and contractors were concerned it was putting road users and road workers at risk, it said.

    • Anyone with information to help police should call 105 and quote file number 220404/6433.

     

