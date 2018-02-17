SH8 near Cromwell reopens after fatal crash

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 3pm. Photo: Pam Jones

A person has died following a crash at the Cromwell Gorge in Central Otago this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said they were called to the single car crash near the lookout on State Highway 8, near Cromwell, at 3.09pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said two fire engines and one support vehicle from Cromwell also attended.

Police have reopened SH8 between Cromwell and Alexandra but advise motorists to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

- Tom Kitchin and ODT online