'Small dwelling' near Alexandra destroyed by fire

    By Jared Morgan
    A "small dwelling" in Springvale, just outside Alexandra, has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the blaze in an 8m x 8m building on Mountainview Rd about 12.30pm.

    The cottage was well alight when fire appliances arrived at the scene.

    No-one was inside the cottage, which was well back from the road.

    While the blaze was initially reported as being in a small dwelling, she was unable to clarify what type of building it was.

