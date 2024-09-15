Tough times plain in fund requests

Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery was granted $82,000 at the Vincent Community Board on Monday. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

The knock-on effects of rising prices and tough economic times have been highlighted as community groups bid for funds.

Funding applications to the Vincent Community Board were presented in Alexandra, with several groups making an appeal during the public forum.

Alexandra Toy Library member Ashlee Peters mentioned the group’s increased rates and insurance costs as part of the reason for their application for $4000 towards their annual operating costs of $9356.32. A grant of $1500 was made by the board.

Puna Rangatahi (Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust) requested $10,000 towards their annual operational expenses of $309,825 for their Alexandra service. The board granted the trust $6000.

Manager Tash Kane said demand for services for 14-15 year olds were higher than in the past. They were also running programmes for children with anxiety and who were having difficulty making friends.

As a not-for-profit organisation they were aware there were more and more people striving for the same funding to pay salaries as needs increased, she said.

An application for a community grant from the Winterstellar Charitable Trust for a feasibility study on establishing an observatory in Alexandra was withdrawn.

Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery was granted $82,000 towards its operational costs of $188,900.

Manager Paula Stephenson said council door counter data showed visitors had increased from 22,672 for the year to June 30, 2023 to 41,360 for the year ending June 30, 2024, which was before the library moved in while that building was being renovated.

Board member Jayden Cromb said he would like to see funding for Central Stories become a line item in the board’s budget, as for the Blossom Festival, rather than the management having to apply for funding each year.

Council community development adviser Rebecca Williams said the time for that discussion was during the long-term plan process.

The Alexandra and Districts Pipe Band was granted $2500 towards hall hire.

An application for $11,499.67 from the Lower Manorburn Reserve was declined as there was no reserve management plan in place for the reserve.

As there was no money in the promotions fund, requests from Winterstellar Charitable Trust for a report to initiate Central Otago to international dark sky candidacy, Alexandra BMX Bike Club for help with the cost of hosting the 2025 South Island BMX titles and Otago Cricket were declined.