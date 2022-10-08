Two new councillors for CODC

Sarah Browne has been elected to the Central Otago District Council. Photo: ODT files

With 90% of the votes counted there will be some familiar faces seated around the table at the Central Otago District Council.

The mayoralty was uncontested leaving incumbent Mayor Tim Cadogan in the hot seat for a third term.

Progress results indicate only two newcomers will join the Council - Sarah Browne representing the Cromwell Ward and Sally Feinerman for the Teviot Valley Ward.

Both fill a seat vacated by outgoing councillors, with remaining sitting councillors re-elected.

First time candidate Browne led the voting in the Cromwell Ward with 1822 votes, 99 votes ahead of Cheryl Laws (1723).

Already elected to the Cromwell Community Board due to the number of candidates matching the number of seats available, her election to council will see the community board seat vacated, triggering a by-election.

Also re-elected to the Cromwell Ward were Neil Gillespie (1657) and Nigel McKinlay (1502).

In the Teviot Valley, Feinerman is no stranger to local government having served on two terms on the Teviot Valley Community Board, including one as deputy chairwoman.

She received 332 votes, 31 votes ahead of Mason Robinson.

Elsewhere, Stu Duncan was elected to the Maniototo Ward unopposed.

Sitting councillors Tamah Alley (2552), Tracy Paterson ( 2538), Martin McPherson (2062), Lynley Claridge (1995) and Ian Cooney were all re-elected to the Vincent Ward.

Lynley Claridge received the top number of votes (2311) for the Vincent Community Board, however due to retaining her seat on council she is withdrawn from the running.

Elected to the Vincent Community Board are Tony Hammington (2227), Dai Johns (2144), Roger Browne (2104) and Jayden Cromb (1623).

There is a new look Teviot Community Board with Norman Dalley (490) the only returning member.

He is joined by Mark Jessop ( 468) and Russell Read (270).

Controversial candidate Gill Booth was also elected to the Teviot Valley Community Board with 255 votes.

A high-profile Voices for Freedom affiliate, Booth has previously shared disinformation about the United Nations and often appears as a VFF guest speaker.

The voter return rate was 44.55%, being 7,675 votes.

The progress result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes and does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.

The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

