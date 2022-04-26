Two seriously hurt at remote Central Otago rally

Two seriously injured people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a crash during a rally in a remote part of Central Otago.

The Mainland Mini Meander, involving drivers from across New Zealand, is on its fifth day and according to an itinerary those taking part were due stop in Oturehua this morning on their way to Mt Cook from Ranfurly.

Police said they received reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the Ida Valley-Omakau Rd about 10am, which blocked the road.

St John said one first response unit, a doctor, two helicopters and one ambulance were sent to the scene and three patients treated.

Two people were being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital - one in a critical condition and one seriously hurt, a spokeswoman said.

A third person was being transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters worked to get two people out of the vehicles.

Crews from Alexandra, Naseby and Ranfurly attended.

A reporter at the scene said another person was hurt when they fell backwards on to a piece of steel, injuring their head while taking photos.

One of the helicopters left the scene about 11.45am and the other was being loaded just before 12pm.

An Oturehua business owner near the crash site said she heard a big bang and then a woman screaming.

She said a mini had crashed into a local driving a 4WD, she said.

Another local who heard the crash said the small town's main street had been busy, with about 20 cars assembled.