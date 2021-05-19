Video captures head-on collision near miss in Central Otago

The moment Jono Kerr was almost hit head-on by a vehicle that was overtaking another car has been captured on video.

The 27-year-old was travelling from Cromwell to Alexandra to work on Tuesday when the incident happened.

He said the moment was a "bit scary" and the section of the road is quite dangerous.

His dashcam video reveals a car coming out to nowhere, on the wrong side of the road completing an overtaking manoeuvre with just metres to spare, directly in front of Kerr who was driving on the left-hand side of the road.

Kerr said it appeared the driver was an elderly lady.

"She was just an old lady who shouldn't be driving. She didn't even bat an eyelid.

"I have had a couple of close calls on that road."

Kerr posted the footage to his Facebook page which attracted a number of comments.

"If the old lady who was driving between Cromwell and Alexandra this morning Please look next time she decides to try kill me that would be much appreciated [sic]," the post said.

One commenter said: "Happens all the time on that road."

"Give the footage to the cops. Don't consider it 'dobbing in', it's your civic duty. She could kill someone if she's not taken off the road, and you'll regret that," another said.

A police spokesperson said the incident had not been reported to them.

They said drivers should wait to overtake until they get to a passing lane or can see plenty of clear road ahead to do it safely.

"Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking is a recipe for disaster, and it puts everyone using the road at risk

"Most roads in New Zealand have a single lane each way, and some provide 'passing lanes' at regular intervals. 'Passing lanes' should be used where possible when overtaking, please be patient until you reach them."