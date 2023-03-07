Virtual reality to showcase memorial hall designs

Cromwell residents will be able to take a virtual walk-through of the proposed Cromwell Memorial Hall and Events Centre this weekend. IMAGE: JASMAX

Cromwell residents get their chance to virtually experience the long-awaited Cromwell memorial hall and events centre this weekend.

The $38 million multi-purpose complex is set to replace the town’s original hall, after years of indecision.

Last month, the Cromwell Community Board endorsed preliminary designs for public engagement.

The proposed design includes a 400-seat auditorium, cafe, cinema, and flexible community and meeting spaces to be built on the site of the original memorial hall in Melmore Tce.

The Cromwell Museum will also be located in the complex.

Community drop in sessions open at McNulty House in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct on Friday and run until Sunday, giving the public opportunity to talk to design consultants Jasmax, Central Otago District Council (CODC) staff and community board members, ask questions and provide feedback on the designs.

Each of the rooms in the historic building will be themed, to take people on a journey through the design process of the complex, and the public will be able to "immerse" themselves in the design through the use of 3-D virtual reality.

There will also be an opportunity for people to give feedback on the day or via an online forum.

After public feedback, the designs will be developed further and reviewed by the Project Advisory Group before going to the community board for approval in May.

The community drop-in sessions are on Friday and Saturday, 10am-3pm, and Sunday, 9am-1pm.

