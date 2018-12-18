Wealth of insights into water issues

Taking a tour of the Clyde Dam are New Delhi students (front, from left, red top) Allen Alex (17), Vaaruni Venkatesh (17) and Angela Arora (16), and Chennai student Abishek Venkat (24), along with New Zealand graduates of the Waterwise Leadership and Global Citizenship Programme. Photo: Simon Henderson

A group of Indian students and their Kiwi counterparts last week immersed themselves in a range of water-related issues in Central Otago as part of a global leadership and sustainability initiative.

The week-long programme was at Central Campus through the Otago Polytechnic’s involvement in the Untouched World Foundation’s Waterwise Leadership and Global Citizenship Programme.

Fifteen students, predominantly from Otago secondary schools and tertiary institutions, were joined by four students from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development and partners of its YES Peace Youth Network in Asia.

The collaborative programme was aimed at establishing a New Zealand-India exchange programme with a focus on fostering youth leadership, which is a key aspect of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Global Action Programme, a polytechnic spokesman said.

The week’s activities included visits to lakes and rivers, vineyards and orchards, as well as discussions with water and land-use experts, insights into tourism and irrigation pressures, and interviews with locals.

Student Angela Arora, of New Delhi, said she had learned many lessons about sustainable development and education.

During a vineyard visit she was "shocked to learn that a single bottle of wine takes about 2.5 litres of water" during the production process.

Information like that enabled her to communicate to others in India to help make better choices.

"Back home we have this issue that food is going rotten in the government granaries, and then there are people who die of starvation. We are wasting way too much food when one-third of the people, they go without food to bed."

They had had discussions about how to be environmentally friendly and yet sustainable, she said.

"Every one person who tries to change can have a huge impact on the entire community."

The students made cultural connections, learning a Maori song and teaching the New Zealand students an Indian song in return, she said.

Student Rubbica Jung (18), of Queenstown, said little things could make a difference to a sustainable environment. A visit to a worm farm "inspired me to start a worm farm in my garden".

"All the waste that we make can be used to increase the biodiversity in our gardens."

For student Mio Akiyama (17), of Queenstown, a big focus for her arising from the week was "youth empowerment and youth voice".

A visit to the council was an opportunity to express the opinions of youth, she said.

"It feels like we actually had an input into what is happening into the future."

simon.henderson@alliedpress.co.nz