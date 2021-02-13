Youth job support scheme expanding

Central Otago Youth Employability Programme mana ger Jenna Faulkner and participant Xavier Sanders at a building site on the semi-rural Rolling Ridges sub division in Stones Rd near Alexandra. PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

A programme aimed at reducing the number of school dropouts has been rolled out in Queenstown and Wanaka, following a pilot in Central Otago described as a success.

The Central Otago Youth Employability Programme was launched in 2018 at Cromwell College and Dunstan High School, after the principals and Central Otago alternative education manager Judy Grace-Dillon looked at the number of children abandoning school before age 16.

Ms Grace-Dillon said the aim was to give the young people a route into employment, rather than claiming job-seeker benefits because they left without qualifications.

"Once they leave school, they leave their peer group, their support ... it’s really hard for them."

She said the existing trades academy route required a certain level of academic attainment, and many of the children benefitting from youth programme were not going to hit those levels.

This was not because they lacked intelligence, but instead because they found the structure of school education difficult or could not see a purpose in it, she said.

The programme, partially funded by the Central Lakes Trust, also looked to find an alternative to "antagonistic" meetings between teachers and the parents of those disillusioned at school and needing a new focus, she said.

In 2015, there were 54 pupils who quit early in Central Otago, but programme manager Jenna Faulkner said this had been reduced to about two or three.

Year 10 pupils were sent on a range of placements in the hope they could begin to work towards an apprenticeship in a particular field by Year 11.

Mrs Faulkner said employers had valued the pupils so much many were keeping them on for further training and work.

Industries covered by the programme were wide-ranging, including from plumbing to construction, bike mechanics to farming.

Besides the work placements, pupils also attended school at least once a week and Otago Polytechnic for study days aimed at improving maths, literacy and other subjects relevant to their chosen vocation.

The programme had started at Wakatipu High School and Mt Aspiring College, and Mrs Faulkner hoped to bring more local businesses on board to offer work placements.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz