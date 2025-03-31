Fire restrictions relaxed in parts of Otago

Fire restrictions have been loosened in parts of Otago, Fire and Emergency has confirmed.

In a statement today, it said the Central Otago, Naseby and Upper Waitaki areas moved from a prohibited fire season to a restricted fire season at 8am today.

This meant open air fires were now allowed as long as they have a permit granted by Fenz.

Permits were no longer needed for outdoor fires in the Strath Taieri area in an open season, although fires on conservation land in the area would still need a permit.

A fireworks ban in Central Otago and Upper Waitaki has been lifted.

However, they were still prohibited in Naseby and Lake Ōhau special risk zones.

