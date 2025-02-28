$3m school redevelopment on new site announced

A concept image of the new St Joseph’s School in the grounds of St Kevin’s College (centre front), with the college’s historic Redcastle stables on the right. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A $3 MILLION-PLUS redevelopment of St Joseph’s School in Oamaru on a new site at St Kevin’s College has been formally announced.

It cements an idea widely canvassed within the North Otago Catholic community over several years for both schools to be on one site, under one board.

The future of the current St Joseph’s site in Ure St has yet to be decided.

Catholic Diocese of Dunedin education manager Paul Olsen told the Otago Daily Times yesterday consensus to move St Joseph’s had already been reached.

It was "driven" initially by the North Otago Catholic community and would result in St Joseph’s School being uplifted from its historic site opposite St Patrick’s Basilica to St Kevin’s College, nearly 4km north.

Mr Olsen said formal confirmation of the funding meant the project could now be formally launched.

He envisaged work on the ground by late this year, for what was a two-phase primary school project catering for up to 300 pupils.

"It’s been a community-driven consultation and development and the diocese has been led by the community on this one.

"It’s pleasing to see we’ve reached consensus and we’ve got a project under way."

Using the St Kevin’s site with a new vision for Catholic education in the area was being supported by the diocese.

This included financing the rebuild, Mr Olsen said.

"We’ve got the funding stream, and we’ve got all the partners agreed where we’re heading — so we’re pleased to announce it’s all go."

Mr Olsen said funds held by the Bishop of Dunedin, under the existing state-integrated schools funding agreement, would cover the cost.

"It’s a replacement of an existing facility," he said.

It would include six new classrooms plus other support spaces on the new footprint at St Kevin’s College.

The cost was moot at this stage but similar projects were budgeting about $500,000 per individual classroom — aside from extras such as support/administration areas.

"It hasn’t gone to tender yet," Mr Olsen said.

Presiding member for the St Kevin’s College and St Joseph’s School board Eugen Dupu said one site for both schools was "a positive opportunity" to reinvigorate Catholic education in the area.

"The move has garnered support from both schools’ communities, the bishop, the Catholic education office and St Patrick’s parish. The schools share a Dominican charism and see the relocation as a positive opportunity for student transitions and educational growth," he said in a statement to the school communities this week.

Mr Dupu, a North Otago Pentecostal church pastor and the Otago regional chairman of the NZ School Boards Association, is an external appointment to the joint Oamaru Catholic schools board.

Mr Dupu said it made sense for the Catholic school network "to rethink" its approach to governance and resources to ensure maximum benefits.

Mr Dupu has been approached for further comment by the ODT.