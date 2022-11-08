Area near Morven focus of Anaru Moana search

Anaru Moana. Photo: NZ Police

The police national dive squad is focusing its search for a man believed murdered on a South Canterbury river and nearby waterways.

The squad was called in to help with the investigation into the disappearance of Anaru Moana (37).

The search area, known as the Waihao Box, near Morven, was close to where a silver Subaru was found burned out two days after Anaru’s disappearance in December last year.

Police earlier said the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time the father-of-two went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of were being traced.

The New Zealand Herald understands police have been looking at two Tribesmen gang-affiliated men who may have been in a silver BMW driving away from the fire.

This Subaru was set alight early on December 22, two days after Anaru Moana went missing. Photo: NZ Police

Detective Inspector Joel Syme this evening said the Waihao River was an ongoing area of interest in the investigation.

It’s understood police are looking at whether Moana was killed and his body disposed of before the car was set alight.

The Subaru was set alight near the Waihao Box on State Highway 1 on the morning of December 22. The vehicle was recovered at the time, but the bonnet remained missing.

Syme earlier said good progress was being made and believed they were closing in on the alleged murderer.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death,” Syme said.

“We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whānau.”

- Police 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.