Monday, 15 March 2021

Car flips on SH1 north of Oamaru

    By Ruby Heyward and Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The driver was left with moderate injuries after the crash near the intersection of Rippon St and...
    The driver was left with moderate injuries after the crash near the intersection of Rippon St and State Highway 1. Photo: Ruby Heyward
    A car flipped on SH1 north of Oamaru this morning leaving the driver with moderate injuries.

    Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Rippon St and State Highway 1, near Richmond at about 8am.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said a northbound driver allegedly drifted into the south bound lane, over corrected, skid on the gravel ditch, and collided with a concrete culvert, before flipping.

    Nearby residents came out and three to four vehicles stopped to assist the driver, attempting to render first aid and guide traffic until the arrival of emergency services.

    Two fire trucks, a police vehicle, and an ambulance were called to the scene

    Sgt Woodbridge said it could have been worse as school buses were picking up children at the time.

    “It was pretty bad for the driver but it could have been a lot worse for other people.”

    A police spokeswoman said there was no traffic management in place, and vehicles could still travel through the area.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter