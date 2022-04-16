Chance to comment on annual plan

Waitaki residents can now have their say on the district’s focus for the next year.

The Waitaki District Council last week released its annual plan engagement document, which focuses on key issues of Three Waters and other government reforms, roading, drainage, landfills, and a new Civil Defence and Emergency Operations Centre.

In their introduction to the document, which has set a 7.47% rates increase, Mayor Gary Kircher and chief executive Alex Parmley said the Waitaki communities and the council were faced with "many challenges" this year.

"As we invest in what the community wants and needs, we are balancing ever-increasing costs to council whilst recognising the squeeze on household budgets from increases in food, fuel and other costs," they wrote.

One of the big questions asked was whether people supported the proposal to accelerate several Three Waters infrastructure projects to start from the 2022-23 period.

The projects, at a total cost of about $60 million, have already been approved in the 2021-31 long-term plan, and the council planned to use compounding loans to fund them.

While the council continued to oppose the Government’s Three Waters reform, Mr Kircher said it was important to make sure the district had the water services it needed, and investment was not delayed by the reform process.

If the Government’s proposal to shift the management of Three Waters infrastructure to four new entities across New Zealand proceeds in 2024, the loans associated with Waitaki’s accelerated projects will be transferred to the new entity.

"By bringing them forward, it will allow more of the groundwork to be done in conjunction with our communities," Mr Kircher said.

The council also sought feedback on increasing investment in roading, setting aside extra money for drainage work and dedicating more resources to engage in the government reforms.

It also outlined proposals to address issues at Hampden landfill and two unofficial dump sites in Beach Rd, and incorporate a new emergency operation centre within St John’s new building in Oamaru.

"We welcome feedback on any of the proposals or topics we have raised — or any other feedback," Mr Kircher said.

Consultation closes at 5pm on May 4. Feedback can be submitted on the council’s website and hard copies are available at council offices and district libraries. There will also be community drop-in sessions in Palmerston, Kurow and Oamaru.