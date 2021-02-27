Choppers help battle blaze near Kurow

A helicopter is used to help fight a fire above the Lake Waitaki dam village yesterday. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Rural fire service crews were dampening hot spots last night, after a scrub fire on about 2ha of hillside above the Lake Waitaki dam village, near Kurow.

The fire, which broke out mid-afternoon, was either caused by a transformer or had engulfed a transformer and badly damaged it, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Crews from Kurow, Otematata, Duntroon and the Waitaki Rural brigade attended. Helicopters from Kurow and Twizel also helped fight the fire.

The site had power lines beside it which added to firefighting complications, the spokesman said.

The blaze was contained within two hours and most crews stood down.

There were no injuries or additional property damage, the spokesman said.