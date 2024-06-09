Community unites to promote safety

Leon Slee shows Glenavy School pupil Dominique Descallar, 7, how to operate a fire extinguishe. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

Safety was the name of the game for South Canterbury school pupils last week.

Gurt and Pops ran their Think Safe Farming Day at Glenavy School last Wednesday.

Waihao Downs School and Waituna Creek School also attended and about 250 pupils in total took part.

They went through 15 different modules run by various people, groups and organisations within the local rural sector.

The day was designed to teach pupils practical ways to keep themselves and others safe, Gurt and Pops director Harriet Bremner-Pinckney said.

"We have got an issue in our industry with losing far too many people to farming accidents and suicides in New Zealand agriculture.

"We’ve taken a very policy, papers and procedures [driven] approach to health and safety in the last decade and it’s not working."

Four years ago, while working as a primary school teacher, Mrs Bremner-Pinckney was inspired to begin developing this programme after a conversation with a pupil.

"I heard a 6-year-old say one day to me ‘I can stand in the road and I won’t get run over because I’ve got my high-vis vest on’ and in that moment, I thought ‘was this what health and safety has come to?"’

Glenavy School pupil Ileesha Asweddume, 5, sits in a digger at the Gurt and Pops Think Safe Farming Day held at the school last week.

Pupils learned about protecting their physical wellbeing and their mental health as well.

Mrs Bremner-Pinckney has written several books focusing on rural life and safety.

South Canterbury Hato Hone St John sponsored the day and allowed for two of her books, Be Safe, Be Seen and Use Your Voice, to go home with each pupil.

All three schools would also carry on the lessons from the day in the classrooms.

It was important to continue the lessons beyond one day "so that the messaging goes from the day, back into the home and out on to the farm," she said.

"The idea is that we get children and adults alike targeted through these days and it’s in a very fun and engaging way.

"Children are amazing at helping change adults’ behaviours with things like reminding dad to put his helmet on when he rides his motorbike because if he doesn’t [then] falls off and hits his head, he could die."

She also loved seeing rural communities coming together to prioritise health and safety.

"With everything within farming that’s tough, it’s just great to see great camaraderie and community spirit."