Council red-faced over green stream

Photo: Waitaki District Council

It was almost a case of dyeing to make an educational point when Oamaru Creek was accidentally turned green today.

And some faces were also momentarily a bit red.

However, the Waitaki District Council had a good way of explaining it, making nimble use of none other than Muppet character Kermit the Frog.

"Kermit knows it ain't easy," the council explained

"We have had a bit of an incident today and have turned Oamaru Creek green," the council said.

Council staff explained they had been taking part in a workshop with Enviroschools, showing the kids from Oamaru Intermediate "the importance of making sure you don’t put pollutants down the drain as it ends up in our natural waterways’’.

"Unfortunately our office put a bit too much of the dye in the stormwater line and we have turned things a bit green!

"The dye we used is environmentally friendly and will break down quickly without harming any flora or fauna in the creek.

"It does however show how important it is not to put pollutants down drains or on roads as it ends up in our natural watercourses," the council explained.

Maybe it all goes to show that when you make quite a large "blue", you can always rely on something famous, froggy and green to make things right again.