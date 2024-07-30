Eatery sweeps hospitality awards

Cucina Restaurant: PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Fusion restaurant Cucina in Oamaru has won the big prizes at the Otago Hospitality Awards.

The awards celebrate the best dining establishments and individuals in the region as voted by the hospitality industry.

Cucina, located in the heart of Oamaru, was the main winner.

Cucina owners Yanina and Pablo Tacchini. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The awards are a chance for the industry to celebrate its success and recognise the hard work and passion which goes into the industry.

Cucina prioritises fresh, locally sourced produce for its diners.

Yanina and Pablo Tacchini came to New Zealand from Argentina in the late 2000s and ended up in Oamaru. Mrs Tacchini had previously lived in the town for a year on a high school exchange.

Drawing inspiration from their South American heritage and a blend of Italian and Spanish ancestry, they present a unique fusion of flavours at Cucina.

It received the outstanding restaurant award, the people’s choice award and the award for supreme establishment.

Hannes Bareiter.

The outstanding chef category was won by Hannes Bareiter of Tītī, who also took home the award for supreme individual.

German-born Bareiter found his passion for cooking at 17 and pursued an apprenticeship and master’s degree in culinary arts. He has worked in various settings, from retirement homes to Michelin-starred restaurants.

At Tītī, the menu changes every three weeks, reflecting seasonal produce and trends. Known for their creativity, Bareiter and his team experiment with ingredients and techniques.

While fine dining establishments like Tītī showcase culinary creativity, the awards also celebrate exceptional casual and street food.

The region’s best casual/street food spots were recognised, Indian eatery Chilli Dhaba taking home the award for outstanding street food/casual dining.

Outstanding bartender went to Josh Thomas of Woof!.

Central Otago is renowned for its fine wines, and this year’s outstanding winery award went to Terra Sancta.

Otago Hospitality Awards

Outstanding restaurant: Cucina

Outstanding street food/casual dining: Chilli Dhaba

Outstanding chef: Hannes Bareiter, Tītī

Outstanding bartender: Josh Thomas, Woof!

Outstanding Central Otago winery: Terra Sancta

Outstanding ambience and design: Pequeno Lounge Bar

Emerging chef: Michael Hanrahan, Precinct Cafe

Outstanding front of house team: Moons