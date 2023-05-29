Fleeing suspects ram vehicle in Oamaru

Suspects fleeing an Oamaru burglary rammed another vehicle making their getaway, police said.

Oamaru police are searching for a dark-coloured Mazda Atenza, following the aggravated burglary last night.

Constable Cory Anderson said police were called to Bulleid Rd, west of Oamaru, about 9pm, where two offenders entered a house and stole an unknown quantity of goods.

Shortly after, while fleeing the scene, the offenders rammed their vehicle into another vehicle.

As part of the investigation, police were now working to locate the offending vehicle.

‘‘The vehicle police are seeking is a dark-coloured Mazda Atenza which will have significant damage to one side.’’

He said Oamaru police were now investigating the aggravated burglary and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz