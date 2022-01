Smoke can be seen from a house fire near Maheno. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews are battling a house fire near Maheno this morning.

A Fenz spokeswoman said crews from Oamaru, Kakanui, and Weston were called to the house in Maheno-Kakanui Rd, south of Oamaru, at 10am.

The top storey of the home was ''well alight'' when crews arrived, and they were still in attendance at 11am.

There were no injuries to report, the spokeswoman said.