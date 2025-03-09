Jazz and Blues Festival coming

Merc 6 performs at the Grainstore during Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festivals in Oamaru last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival will soon fill the streets of Oamaru with music.

The 2025 event will run three days over Otago Anniversary weekend from March 21-23.

Festival chair Jane Campbell said there would be new highlights to complement the festival’s staple fare.

"Legendary blues guitarist Jimi Kara, who has opened for Elton John, will play at the finale and there will be a special burlesque show.

"There will be a whole world of music in all the venues, including the Criterion and the Collective on Harbour St, that is open to everyone with one ticketed event on the Sunday, the finale."

The annual event saw more than 30 acts perform across various venues last year.

Mrs Campbell said showcase events on the main stage in the Harbour Precinct on Saturday March 22 will give new and emerging talent a chance to play.

"It’s all about people coming together and enjoying the music and atmosphere," she said.

There will also be a selection of music workshops for people to attend.