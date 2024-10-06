Layout changed for safety: council

The current bus stop setup, with the 9m no parking zone in between the two stops. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Changes to the bus stop layout in Oamaru’s key tourist area were done to optimise safety.

So says the Waitaki District Council infrastructure manager Joshua Rendell.

He said the Itchen St bus stop location was chosen due to its proximity to the public toilets.

In a reply to the Oamaru Mail, Mr Rendell said the council last formally consulted central business owners on the bus park in November 2022.

This was to ensure the council met Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) safety guidelines.

In a recent letter to the editor, Itchen St retailer Lorraine Adams suggested the bus stop changes by the council were responsible for "stuffing up" the layout, and had created "a hazard".

As a result, it was now possible some tour buses "will once again boycott stopping in Oamaru", Miss Adams said.

The Oamaru Mail asked the council if there was any foundation in a suggestion its interests as the adjacent landlord had driven the changes.

Mr Rendell said the council focus for the last change was to ensure it met NZTA guidelines to improve "safety outcomes".

The current layout was implemented early this year "with an eye on vehicle and pedestrian safety".

By imposing a new no-parking zone between the two bus parks, the district council had also followed NZTA safety guidelines, he said.

"The previous layout saw buses parked nose-to-tail at the site."

The setup now afforded greater visibility for buses, in not having to reverse in or out of their parks due to their view being impeded by another bus.

Mr Rendell said in the previous setup a third bus would also sometimes squeeze behind the previous two bus parks, just past the Thames St corner, "which was not permitted".

"From a pedestrian point of view, disembarking tourists often walked between two parked buses and drivers were poorly sighted along Itchen St."

The current "split stop" of two 15m long bus parks — with a 9m no parking zone in between — ensured buses could now independently enter and exit the stops "safely".

The council had also acknowledged the removal of mobility parking under the last bus layout changes.

This was rectified by this week with the addition of a mobility park, near the Harbourside Station.

It followed the marking of a new mobility space outside the Repertory Theatre on September 12.

Mr Rendell said for the future, the Oamaru CBD master plan would look at alternative bus parking vision in line with existing "plans and strategies" for the area.

The Itchen St site was deemed suitable for now because of its proximity to toilets and the heritage precinct.

"Council will consider options and suggestions in any future review. However we must consider access to facilities to ensure there is appeal for tour operators to stop in Oamaru."