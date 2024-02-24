Milestone marked

PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Waitaki Resource Recovery Park trustees (from left) David Pickles, Dick Cottier, Geoff Brown and Neville Langrish were cooking up a storm on the sausage sizzle at the park’s 20th anniversary last weekend.

The park receives all the recycling collected in the district.

Last year Waitaki residents sent 9433 tonnes of waste to landfill which equates to about 386kg per person.

Of that, 2460 tonnes of that was diverted to be recycled.

The park is run by the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust and is largely self-funded, with support from the Waitaki District Council.