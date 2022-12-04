One critically injured in crash near Oamaru

One person has been flown to hospital with critical injuries after a car crashed into a bank north of Oamaru this morning.

Police were called to the scene on SH1 near the intersection with Russell Rd about 7.50am.

A police spokeswoman said one car had ended up in a bank to the side of the road, blocking the northbound lane.

The single occupant of the vehicle had been trapped inside and required to be "cut out of the vehicle" by Fire and Emergency, she said.

A St John spokesperson said the occupant was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries.

The lane was still blocked at 10am, with a tow-truck on the way, police said.

Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

