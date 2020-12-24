Seasonal festivities getting under way

Christmas lunch is about to be served to (from right) Judy Osborne, Sally Thomson, Hazel Davidson, and Margaret Brooker at Oamaru’s Orwell St Church. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

The South is getting into the festivities with a multitude of Christmas events around the region.

The Christmas spirit will be on show with plenty of tradition, generosity and, of course, Santa Claus.

Oamaru began the celebrations yesterday with Orwell St Church’s traditional end-of-year community lunch.

Church administrator Carolyn Adams said for the past four years the church had run community lunches to help people "get out and connect" during the winter period, but this was the first time lunches ran the whole year through.

"When the lunches first began, the room was very quiet, but as everyone got to know one another the lunch was bustling with joy."

Community member (left) Shirley Cleaver awaits Christmas lunch with her son Wayne Cowie, and Joan Emslie. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Traditionally, the church hosted a Christmas day dinner for the community, but had altered the event because of Covid-19 concerns.

However, to cover anyone who would be alone, the church would also host a breakfast on Christmas Day for the most vulnerable in the community.

In Southland, the Riverton Lions Club Christmas Parade will hit the streets today.

The number of floats was not yet known but Santa Claus and his reindeer were confirmed for the evening.

On Christmas Day, a Winton community lunch will bring the festive spirit to about 50 people at the Presbyterian Church complex in Meldrum St.

Co-organiser Maree Ronald said the lunch was an attempt to gather those people who might be alone on Christmas Day or who might find the Christmas period challenging.

In Alexandra, a community barbecue lunch would take place in the grounds of St Enoch’s Church from noon on Christmas Day.

The annual event, which was now in its sixth year, will cater for about 120 people.

St Ninian’s Presbyterian Church would also host a Christmas dinner, at the Lake Hawea Community Centre.

The event, which was a first for the church, would start at noon and was open to anyone who wanted to attend, either to join in the festivities or volunteer on the day.

In Queenstown, Wakatipu Presbyterian Church along with other agencies including the Salvation Army and Kiwi Harvest are organising a free Christmas lunch at 1.30pm on Christmas Day, at St Andrew's Church, in Stanley St.

Wakatipu Presbyterian Church minister Ian Guy said a large number of people were struggling due to Covid-19.

"They have a feeling of isolation — they cannot be with their loved ones as they normally would."

He said it was important to promote a sense of community at this time of the year.

