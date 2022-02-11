Spill on highway after truck's fuel tank punctures

Emergency services attended a substantial fuel spill on State Highway 83 this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a truck’s fuel tank had punctured and 200-300 litres of fuel had spilled on to the road.

The incident occurred between Otematata and Kurow.

Two crews attended, one from Otematata and one from Kurow.

The Otematata crew had returned to station, while the crew from Kurow was undertaking scene protection work with police and waiting for clean-up crews to arrive.

Waitaki District Council roading manager Mike Harrison said the council’s highway team attended the incident and had sorted the spill out.