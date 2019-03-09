Terra Nova race sailing today

North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club sailing captain Graeme Thorn is ready for the seventh Terra Nova Challenge Trophy race at Oamaru today. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

The Terra Nova Challenge Trophy will be contested for the seventh time in North Otago today.

The annual regatta - a handicapped, roughly 2km windward/leeward course off the coast of Oamaru - could feature 20 to 25 boats this year, North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club sailing captain Graeme Thorn said.

"We've been encouraging our youth and learn-to-sail programme ... well, forever," he said.

But recent high profile races including the America's Cup, and New Zealand's success at the Olympics, had renewed the sport's popularity.

"All these people are very approachable and very likeable, they're very young, and the boats have got faster and more exciting.

"It's given the whole sailing community a shot in the arm."

The regatta started in 2013, the 100th anniversary of the arrival of Antarctic expedition ship Terra Nova at Oamaru Harbour, about 2am, to send a telegram to sponsors of the Scott Antarctic Expedition, informing them of the deaths of Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Dr Edward Wilson, Capt Lawrence Oates, Lieutenant Henry Bowers and Petty Officer Edgar Evans on the ice, on their way back from the South Pole.

The North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club hosts the regatta in association with the Vauxhall Yacht Club, of Dunedin.

Craft would include 8ft open Bics to the 32ft keeler, Sapphire, which has a distinctive blue-and-white spinnaker, and is co-owned

and sailed by Mr Thorn.

As the start line is "a couple hundred metres off" Holmes Wharf, the race would be visible from the Oamaru Harbour area.