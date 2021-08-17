Thinking of herself as a Kiwi

"Sometimes you just need a push."

After 57 years in New Zealand, Maureen June Malcolm has become a citizen. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

For Maureen June Malcolm, Covid-19 was her push.

After living in Enfield, west of Oamaru, for 57 years, Mrs Malcolm finally became a New Zealand citizen yesterday.

Originally from Australia, she applied for citizenship to make it easier to cross borders between her birth country and the one she now calls home.

Mrs Malcolm first came to New Zealand in 1964, when she was 22 years old.

She and her sister were on a working holiday, but when it was time to return home, Mrs Malcolm decided to stay behind.

In 1966, she married Lindsay Malcolm, since deceased, and had lived in Enfield ever since.

They had three sons and seven grandchildren.

"You start to think of yourself as a Kiwi," she said.

After yesterday’s citizenship ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House, now she officially is.

Other new citizens: Joanna Louise Dalton (United Kingdom), Hayley Jayne Easton (United Kingdom), Marvinlee Guervarra Eloria (Philippines), Sharon Santoyo Eloria (Philippines), Kristine Joy Morondoz Eseo (Philippines), Glicerio Jr Monodoz Eseo (Philippines), Bronwyn Margaret Goldrick (Australia), Susanne Dorothy Inkster (United Kingdom), Maureen June Malcolm (Australia), Katinka Mitchell (Netherlands), Samuela Manu Ofahiki Muli (Tonga), Debbie’ Aho Muli (Tonga), Lauren Rachel Weir (United States).

