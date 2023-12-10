Trek raises $17K for rescue helicopter

A recent horse trek in Otematata raised more than $17,000 for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More than 60 riders saddled up for a weekend trek in the hills of Otematata while raising more than $17,000 for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter.

The group of 64 embarked on the rescue helicopter fundraising trek last weekend, raising money through sponsors and auctions.

Organiser Gandy Burrows said it had a "bloody good response" and received a lot of community support.

"I was quite surprised by how much we did make."

He wanted to raise money for the helicopter because he knew it had helped many people — including his daughter, partner and himself when he broke his hip in 1995 and his pelvis in 2005.

He organised the trek with the help of his partner and friend, who both worked to get sponsorship from local businesses.

"As soon as you mentioned rescue helicopter, they sponsored it," Mr Burrows said.

The two-day ride was based at Otematata Station, where he works part-time.

On Saturday, the riders split into two groups and rode around the station.

A raffle and barbecue was held that night.

On Sunday the riders went across the river and rode to the Benmore Dam

They then returned to the station for lunch.

People from across Otago and Canterbury and those from as far away as Gore, Te Anau and Wakefield took part.