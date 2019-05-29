Woman who fled police station still at large

A 23-year-old woman who fled from the Oamaru police station on Sunday, after a drawn-out pursuit, remains at large.

The woman failed to stop about 10am in Beach Rd and police initiated the slow pursuit, covering roughly 6km in nine minutes, before the car ran out of petrol, in Waianakarua Rd, near the intersection with Maheno-Kakanui Rd, Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy, of Oamaru, said. The speed of the pursuit averaged about 40kmh.

The nearest petrol station is at Maheno, about 11km away.

The driver, from Oamaru, and her passenger were both arrested.

Police spoke to the driver, who was wanted for a breach of bail.

She was charged with driving while unlicensed and being forbidden to drive, and with failing to stop.

Her passenger, a 20-year-old Oamaru man, was charged with possession of cannabis.

After the woman was taken to the police station, and was "given some time to speak with a lawyer on the phone'', before she "made her way out of the police station'', a police spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are continuing.

daniel.birchfield@odt.co.nz