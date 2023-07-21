Airport adopts digital option for declaration

International passengers arriving at Queenstown Airport now have the option to complete an arrival declaration digitally, instead of filling out a passenger arrival card with a pen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Put away your pens.

International passengers arriving at Queenstown Airport now have the option to complete an arrival declaration digitally, instead of filling out a passenger arrival card with a pen.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said the digital move was a boost for biosecurity, as it would give better access to data to assess future risks.

"It will also provide a new way to pass on biosecurity information to arriving international travellers, and enable us to focus on higher-risk passengers."

Queenstown Airport is following in the footsteps of Wellington and Christchurch Airports, where the technology was introduced on July 11.

Customs’ New Zealand traveller declaration (NZTD) senior responsible owner Sharon May said from yesterday, travellers arriving at Queenstown Airport would be able to complete the digital declaration.

Customs was working alongside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Immigration New Zealand), the Ministry for Primary Industries (Biosecurity New Zealand), and the Ministry of Health on the introduction of the new digital declaration.

Ms May said the declaration would help travellers understand and get ready for New Zealand border entry requirements before they arrived.

The digital form was being phased in elsewhere in the country. Passengers into Auckland

would be able to complete a digital declaration later next month.

Ms May said a paper declaration form would continue to be available, even after New Zealand’s international gateways had the digital platform installed.