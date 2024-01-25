Barty leads the big guns heading to NZ Open

Australian tennis legend Ash Barty, with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Australian Open in Melbourne last week, is Queenstown-bound for next month’s New Zealand Open golf tourney. PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES

Former world tennis no.1 Ash Barty’s leading next month’s New Zealand Open ambassador line-up.

The Australian’s a three-time Grand Slam singles champ who happens to also be a weapon on the golf course, playing off a 4 handicap.

In 2022, she played in the Icons Golf Series in New Jersey, in the United States, alongside other sporting legends like American swimmer Michael Phelps, English footballer Harry Kane and former Aussie cricket captain Ricky Ponting.

Having retired from tennis in 2022, the 27-year-old attended last year’s NZ Open as a spectator, but next month she’ll be on the greens.

"I imagine that first tee shot in front of everyone will be quite nerve-racking, but once the first ball hits the fairway, hopefully things should settle down.

"My aim is to go out there and enjoy every minute of it and hopefully make the weekend pro-am cut."

Also crossing the ditch as an ambassador is media personality Andy Lee — one half of ‘Hamish & Andy’, Australia’s highest-ranking and most popular radio presenters.

Lee, who’s also a comedian, TV host, muso and children’s writer, is a self-confessed golf tragic — "I even put a simulator into my house" — plays off a 6 handicap at his home course, Peninsula Kingswood, in Melbourne, and is an ambassador for Social Golf Australia.

Ponting’s making a return to the NZ Open ambassador team, as are former double All Black Jeff Wilson, former All Black Israel Dagg, former Black Cap captain Stephen Fleming, former Black Sticks hockey player Ella Gunson, international rally driver Hayden Paddon and former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham, while former All Black captain Sean Fitzpatrick’s set to tee off this year, too.

The 103rd NZ Open’s being played at Millbrook Resort, near Arrowtown, from February 29 to March 3.