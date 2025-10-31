Cocaine, meth and cash found in Glenorchy search - police

A man is in custody after police say they found cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis and $11,000 in cash at a Glenorchy property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said the Otago Lakes Central Organised Crime Team executed a search warrant this morning as part of an ongoing operation, targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the community.

"A 46-year-old Glenorchy resident was taken into custody without incident.

"This arrest is the culmination of significant and complex work by the Otago Lakes Central Organised Crime Team," Det Snr Sgt Boucher said.

"This is an excellent result not only for the rural community of Glenorchy, but also the wider Queenstown area.

"Every time we can take drug dealers, who trade on people’s suffering, off the streets through disrupting and dismantling their ongoing criminal activities, it makes our communities safer."