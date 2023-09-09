Council working on wildfire monitoring

Queenstown and the Remarkables viewed from the Ben Lomond summit. PHOTO: ALINA SUCHANSKI/ODT FILES

Cutting-edge technology is being trialled to monitor conditions within two of the district’s recreation reserves — Ben Lomond in Queenstown and Mount Iron in Wānaka.

The technology, if adopted, will be used to inform wider work under way to understand and manage the risk of wildfire to and from reserves across the district.

Queenstown Lakes District Council resilience and climate action manager Bill Nicoll said with the changing climate there was be more extreme weather events which would increase the risk of wildfire, flooding, or landslide hazards impacting communities.

"Council has been working closely with the community, Fenz, Emergency Management Otago, Otago Regional Council and SCION (Crown Institute for Fire Research) to evaluate how we can monitor these hazards and prepare for the challenges of a changing climate," he said.

"As recent events in Hawaii, Greece and Canada have shown, wildfire can have a devastating impact on communities.

"Climate forecasts for our district indicate that we are likely to see an increased risk of wildfire conditions in the future so this trial is an important initiative to help ensure we are ready and prepared," Mr Nicoll said.

Five pole-mounted environmental sensor units would soon be installed in each location, providing live micro-climate weather updates, air quality and visual and thermal imaging which could also assist in early fire detection.

The information gathered by the sensors was transmitted in real time to allow environmental conditions to be monitored and any fire ignition source to be immediately detected.

The information would be available on an app to help people understand and adjust to changing conditions and be alerted if a fire was detected.

The environmental data could also provide users with real-time data on pollen count, air quality and weather conditions to help improve their recreational experience while using the reserves.

Work to install the units would start in late September, with the network expected to be up and running ahead of the 2023-24 summer season, the council said.

The trial was a partnership between the council, Spark New Zealand and Attentis Technology.

Meanwhile, work continued to understand costs and priorities for a wider wildfire risk reduction programme for council reserves.