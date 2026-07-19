Environmental grants open

Pictured at a Love Queenstown planting day last year are, from left, Queenstown council’s Yvette Ridley, Love Queenstown community fund coordinator Ash Bickley, Skyline’s Pierre Poyett, Sararose Brown, of the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust, and Tāhuna Ride and Conservation’s Jo Smith. PHOTO: LOVE QUEENSTOWN

Environmental initiatives across the Queenstown-Lakes area will be boosted by almost $100,000 this year.

Applications have now opened for the 2026 Impact Grants, courtesy of Love Queenstown and Love Wānaka, which support charitable organisations and community groups working to protect and regenerate local ecosystems.

Eligible organisations can apply for between $5000 and $10,000 funding — applications close on Thursday, August 6.

Launched in 2023, money’s raised through donations from visitors, local businesses and the visitor industry, including one-off contributions, customer donations and support from ‘impact partners’ who make an annual commitment to contribute 1% of their net proceeds, or $10,000 or more.

To date, Love Queenstown and Love Wānaka have raised more than $250,000 for environmental mahi, supported the planting of more than 10,000 native trees, and shared stories of sustainable and regenerative travel with more than 12 million visitors.

Last year, $85,505 was shared across 12 organisations in the district — recipients included Mana Tāhuna, Whakatipu Wildlife Trust, Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust and the Tāhuna Glenorchy Dark Skies Group.

Twenty percent of every contribution was also invested into endowment funds.

Community fund coordinator Ash Bickley says there’s a "real sense of excitement" when applications open, because it’s where the generosity of visitors and local businesses turns into practical support for the community.

"These grants support work that is often hard to fund, but incredibly important for the wellbeing of our place.

"It’s a joy to see that support flow through to local projects and play a small part in looking after the environment that makes Queenstown and Wānaka so special."

Bickley says the funding’s available for project, programme or operational costs. Previous grants have supported conservation programmes in Tāhuna-Glenorchy, region-wide planting initiatives, wetland restoration at Wai Whakaata-Lake Hayes, citizen science projects, efforts to reduce single-use cups in Wānaka, and programmes that connect visitors with local conservation and restoration stories.

Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism CEO Mat Woods says the support from everyone who’s contributed to the fund this year "means a lot", particularly when the cost of running businesses has been under pressure.

"For businesses to keep showing up, contributing where they can, and supporting local environmental action says a lot about the commitment in this region.

"These funds are a practical example of tourism giving back to the places and communities that make Queenstown and Wānaka so loved."

Funding is allocated in partnership with the 45South Community Foundation, with applications assessed by an independent distribution committee — for more info, see loveqt.co.nz

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz