First arrest of year after teen steals cop's hat

What a way to start the New Year.

A Timaru teenager was arrested at 12.01am on New Year's Day in Queenstown for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The 19-year-old man approached the sergeant from behind near The Mall and hit him in the head, knocking off his hat, police said. He then attempted to run off with the hat.

''He didn't get very far,'' Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said yesterday.

''It's one of those things you just put down to too much alcohol. There's no other reason for doing something like that at midnight on New Year's Eve.''

The man was charged and is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on January 7.

Police made a total of five arrests on New Year's Eve and early on New Year's Day. Three were charges of assault, including one in which an 18-year-old man allegedly broke a man's nose.

Two of the arrests were in connection with disorderly behaviour. One of those, a 31-year-old man, was also charged with wilful damage after writing messages on the police cell walls in his own blood. He had been arrested in Frankton at 4pm and spent the night in the cells.

Snr Sgt Enoka said five arrests were ''not too bad'' considering there were some 100,000 extra people in the resort.

''There were people of all ages: families, youngsters, toddlers - many people were high-fiving officers as they walked past.

''But, overall, the levels of intoxication were still too high for our liking and there were people trying to get alcohol into the zone past the checkpoints.''

While there is a 24/7 liquor ban in the district's public places from December 27 to January 6, there were also checkpoints for people to pass through before they could enter the main party area near the waterfront.

Officers issued more than a dozen $250 infringements to people breaching the liquor ban.

''That's after a warning. They are refusing to pour away the alcohol.''

Police will continue working with partners and Queenstown Lakes District Council to reduce drunkenness.

''Our focus is on people coming out, having a good time, and getting home safely.''

paul.taylor@odt.co.nz