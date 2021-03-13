First Te Pa Tahuna apartments on sale next month

The first tranche of apartments on the site of the old Wakatipu High School site are set to hit the market next month.

Ngai Tahu Property (NTP), which is behind the Te Pa Tahuna development on the school’s old Gorge Rd site, will release the off-plan apartments for sale on April 9.

There will be 27 apartments made available, including 10 KiwiBuild units.

The 17 market apartments will be offered to whanau at market prices before general sales; the KiwiBuild apartments, priced at up to $650,000 will go straight to public release.

NTP general manager Blair Forgie said the first stage of Te Pa Tahuna was a three-level walk-up building with market and KiwiBuild apartments, expected to be completed before the end of next year.

The apartments being launched next month will include live-work units comprising a private one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment to the rear, with an area suitable for small business operations facing the street.

Downer began civil work on the 4ha site, between Fryer St and Sawmill Rd, in January.

Mr Forgie said the sales launch was an exciting step in the development, which it was hoped would help with Queenstown’s housing shortage; on completion there would be more than 300 apartments in Te Pa Tahuna, including 105 KiwiBuild homes.