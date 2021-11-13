Fundraiser for cancer victim leaves indelible impression

About $6000 was raised for a young, terminally ill mother yesterday.

Former Queenstowner Sheree Seymour was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and soon after, found out it had spread to her bones and was terminal.

In her honour, more than 30 people turned up at the Crowne Plaza yesterday to be tattooed at an event called Moko for Ree. The cost of the tattoos — each between $150 and $300 — was donated to Ms Seymour.

Sheree Seymour. PHOTOS: CASS MARRETT/SUPPLIED

Ms Seymour, who attended the event via video call, said Moko for Ree had kept her spirits high.

‘‘I’m not really, like, an emotional person ... I was a little bit teary,’’ she said.

‘‘And then, I think because people saw me crying, they started crying ... I wish I was there.’’

She had been living in Auckland for the past two years but planned to return to Queenstown next week to spend her remaining days with her 15-year-old daughter.

The funds, plus almost $37,000 raised through Givealittle, were to help Ms Seymour financially so she did not have to work and could enjoy time with family and friends.

Ebony Webster, Ms Seymour’s best friend and organiser of Moko for Ree, said she was amazed by the support.

‘‘There were already people lining up at 9 o’clock,’’ Ms Webster said.

‘‘We were pretty much booked up by quarter past ten.

‘‘We have a group of people who have driven down from Christchurch. They didn’t know Sheree at all, they just saw it online and really wanted to support the kaupapa.’’

Tattoo artist Jay Davis was one of a group of Queenstown tattooists who rallied to support Sheree Seymour, a terminally ill mother. Cancer patient Ms Seymour was overwhelmed by the support she has received.

Ms Webster got a small tattoo that said ‘darling’ and Ms Seymour plans to get the same.

‘‘That’s the nickname that Ree and I have for each other.’’

There were several more fundraisers planned in the next few months which included a ladies’ lunch, whanau day and a fundraising night in February.

Both Ms Seymour and Ms Webster want to use the events to encourage women to get checked for breast cancer.

‘‘For our wahine, go get a breast screening and love your people, love your friends,’’ Ms Webster said.

