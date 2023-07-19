Heavy snow warning for Queenstown, Central Otago

MetService has issued a heavy snow warning for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago.

The warning period runs from midnight tonight until 8am tomorrow, bringing heavy snow of 15-25cm above 600m and lesser amounts down to 300m.

The weather system could close roads and damage trees and powerlines, MetService said.

The cold conditions may also cause stress for livestock.

The front is associated with a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea, which is forecast to move slowly north over southern New Zealand this evening and early Thursday morning.

It should then move offshore to the west, where heavy rain watches have been issued for Fiordland and Westland.

Northerly winds are expected to turn colder southeasterly behind the front, bringing the snow level down to around 300 metres in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury for a time.