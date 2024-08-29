Immigration officials swoop on Queenstown businesses

Photo: Getty Images

Several work visas have been cancelled and deportation liability and infringement notices served on Queenstown hospitality and retail businesses.

The action follows a joint-agency operation in the resort, between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment with Immigration New Zealand’s investigations, compliance and risk verification teams over the past month.

In a statement, Labour Inspectorate southern region compliance manager Brendon Strieker said 11 businesses were visited following complaints of breaches of employment and immigration legislation.

‘‘The inspectorate’s focus was on ensuring minimum employment standards were being met and employers were doing the right thing by their employees,’’ Mr Striker said.

‘‘At the same time, the three teams from INZ checked to see employers were meeting their obligations with regard to the immigration responsibilities of migrant employees.’’

The Immigration Compliance team supported labour inspectors at three visits and visited 10 businesses where they served the deportation liability and infringement notices.

‘‘Educational engagements’’ were held with employers and staff, and several visas were cancelled due to workers not complying with conditions of their visas.

The Immigration Investigations team visited five businesses and issuing two infringements.

And the Risk and Verification team visited three businesses to work with employers and ensure their understanding of the accredited employer work visa obligations.

Mr Striker said whil the volume of migrant exploitation identified by the inspectorate across the country had decreased, the retail and hospitality sectors remained areas of ‘‘poor behaviour’’.

‘‘Exploitation of vulnerable workers undermines the labour market by undercutting fair competition and causing great hardship to the individuals affected.

‘‘As well as harming people and stifling innovation and productivity, it also harms New Zealand’s international image and trade.’’

INZ Risk and Verification national manager Geoff Scott said their approach involved educating and engaging with employers, while also taking necessary actions, such as issuing infringements, formal warnings, or pursuing legal action, when required.

Mr Strieker said the Labour Inspectorate team was still reviewing data collected and was unable to provide details about what issues had been identified, and what further enforcement action may be necessary.