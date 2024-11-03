Mental health worries after policy change

Citizens Advice Bureau’s David Dewhurst. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) manager says at least 21 local migrants and their families face devastation due to a government policy change.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford this month announced those on six-month migrant exploitation protection work visas (MEPVs) expiring on or before November 30 can no longer apply for a six-month extension.

Local CAB adviser/relief manager David Dewhurst says this abrupt policy change will "devastate" the lives of those affected migrants and their families.

He claims it is "cruel" as hardly anyone on an MEPV manages to get a new job with an accredited employer inside six months.

Stanford, however, says six months is long enough for a migrant to receive an offer of employment from an accredited employer along with an approved job check.

"Last week the median time for an accredited work visa application to be processed was 34 working days (7 weeks)."

Dewhurst vigorously disputes this.

"Unless you get a sponsored work visa within the first month of your MEPV, you have no chance of getting a sponsored visa by the time your MEPV ends, and we know that from practical experience here.

"Our clients’ experiences reveal a chilling truth — this policy shift could push migrant workers into the shadows, exacerbating the very exploitation the government aims to address."

"The ability to extend their exploitation visas by six months has been a lifeline, allowing these individuals to seek new employment with accredited employers and escape financially precarious situations."

Dewhurst claims the mental health repercussions are alarming.

"Many clients have already expressed severe distress due to their past exploitation, and this sudden policy shift is likely to deepen that suffering."

Within two days of the announcement, he says CAB was urgently contacted by six such clients.

He adds the government has pulled the rug from under these people "because there was the expectation when you apply for six months that, if you have sufficient evidence, you would be able to get an additional six months".

Dewhurst is also disappointed the government has allegedly not communicated directly with affected migrants.

"You’ve got people walking in who didn’t know they are no longer eligible for the second one, [like] two people who have just missed the cut-off — they’re both working in tourism and hospitality and they’ve got to leave in the first week of December.

"As Queenstown approaches its peak season, we are on the verge of losing valuable workers who contribute significantly to our community and economy."

‘Six months reasonable’

Asked why the government is no longer allowing six-month extensions to those on exploitation protection work visas (MEPVs), Immigration Minister Erica Stanford first explains migrant exploitation is unacceptable on several counts.

However, she says "the duration of the MEPV must balance providing enough time for migrants to find work, or, where there is no suitable work, to prepare to depart NZ".

"The change also reduces the prospect of migrants being in financially precarious and vulnerable situations."

She’s convinced six months is sufficient time for a migrant with transferable skills to receive an offer of employment from an accredited employer with an approved job check.

"A two-week transitional period has been in place since I announced these changes.

"I’m advised Immigration NZ has communicated the changes on their website and have emailed relevant stakeholder groups, including immigration professionals, community groups and NGOs who work with exploited migrants."